Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $510,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

