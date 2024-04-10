Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 778,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,934,000 after purchasing an additional 128,451 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 32,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $7,188,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.90. 9,385,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,190,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

