Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $471.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,393. The firm has a market cap of $439.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

