Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.31

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 20355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on MATW. B. Riley cut their price target on Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $449.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 198.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,638,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 3,299,949 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 843.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 559,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 500,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $7,460,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 163,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Matthews International by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

