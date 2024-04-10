MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 22,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MDJM Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of MDJM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,433. MDJM has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

