MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Up 2.1%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.68. 165,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 270,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAX. BMO Capital Markets raised MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.35.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $58,557,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

