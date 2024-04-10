Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Raised to $4.50 at Truist Financial

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 144,370 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

