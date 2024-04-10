Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 5.8%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 6,451,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 22,911,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

