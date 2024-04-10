MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00. The stock traded as high as C$33.51 and last traded at C$33.30, with a volume of 326631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.01.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.64.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. In other MEG Energy news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.33. The stock has a market cap of C$9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3198041 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

