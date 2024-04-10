Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.23. 364,594 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

