Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases 61 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in American Tower by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $10.15 on Wednesday, hitting $182.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,916. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.83 and a 200-day moving average of $193.21.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

