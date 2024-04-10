Mendel Capital Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Clorox by 742.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 611,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.56 and its 200 day moving average is $141.24. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

