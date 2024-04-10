Mendel Capital Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 162.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after buying an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $53,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. 4,816,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,162. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

