Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,151,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $163,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after purchasing an additional 427,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after acquiring an additional 520,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,022,000 after acquiring an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,269. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Merit Medical Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,637 shares of company stock worth $5,351,673. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.