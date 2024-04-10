Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) is Mad River Investors’ 5th Largest Position

Mad River Investors cut its stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 94,763 shares during the period. Mesabi Trust comprises about 5.0% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

MSB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,717. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

Mesabi Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 172.09%.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

