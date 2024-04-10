MetisDAO Price Reaches $89.52 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $470.03 million and approximately $26.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $89.52 or 0.00132043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001487 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,151.12 or 1.00522934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011363 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 91.14964851 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $30,755,020.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.