M&G (LON:MNG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.59) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 222.60 ($2.82).

MNG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 207.70 ($2.63). 2,224,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,525. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,735.83, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.55 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.05).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

