Michael Stanley Sells 128,333 Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Stock

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Stanley sold 128,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total value of £202,766.14 ($256,633.51).

Cairn Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON CRN traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.75). 234,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 8.88. Cairn Homes plc has a one year low of GBX 86 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 141.40 ($1.79). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.23. The company has a market cap of £889.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,254.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.