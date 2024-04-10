Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $1.81 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

