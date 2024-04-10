monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $215.75

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $215.75, but opened at $203.32. monday.com shares last traded at $202.88, with a volume of 427,080 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Get monday.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,897.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.16.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,686,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $131,086,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $91,783,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.