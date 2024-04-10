Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,956 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $12,745,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

PHM stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.