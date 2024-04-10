Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.45.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $205.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $164.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $208.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

