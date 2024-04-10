Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

