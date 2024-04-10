Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,219,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.9 %

Zoetis stock opened at $167.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average of $181.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.11.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

