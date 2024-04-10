Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,329,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,411 shares of company stock worth $4,203,262. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

