Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $147.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

