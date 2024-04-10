Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.