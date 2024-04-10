Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

