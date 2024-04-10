Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,943 shares of company stock worth $7,032,027. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

