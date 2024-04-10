Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 4,086 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average of $121.57.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

