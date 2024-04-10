Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 4,356 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,728,000 after purchasing an additional 347,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,616,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,727.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,488,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $4,545,781.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,126,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,550 shares of company stock worth $24,236,740 over the last three months. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $249.34 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.40.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

