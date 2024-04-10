Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 6,641 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

PTGX stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $707,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,558,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,168,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $707,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,558,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,342. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

