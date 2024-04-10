Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18,449.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 58,299 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Repligen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Repligen Stock Up 4.5 %

RGEN opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.89. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.