Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.89 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $372.24 million and $10.89 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,759,468 coins and its circulating supply is 853,062,301 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

