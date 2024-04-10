musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.36 ($0.08), with a volume of 569233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

musicMagpie Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.45.

About musicMagpie

(Get Free Report)

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.