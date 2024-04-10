MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 43.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MVO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 21,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.80. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

