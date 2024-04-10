NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Insider Purchases A$14,398.25 in Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) insider David Rickards purchased 19,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$14,398.25 ($9,535.27).

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.26.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

