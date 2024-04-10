National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.95

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 11125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Further Reading

