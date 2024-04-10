Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Trading 2.1% Higher

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.45 and last traded at $88.23. 6,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 25,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $2.44 dividend. This is an increase from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners



Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Featured Stories

