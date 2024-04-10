Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

