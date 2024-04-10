Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.34. 1,728,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,951,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 8.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $770.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 183.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. Analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

