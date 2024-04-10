Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. 147,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $749.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.16.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $75,624.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,798.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 42,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.