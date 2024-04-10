Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO Buys $284,280.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. 3,112,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,855. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.37 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,438,000 after purchasing an additional 217,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

