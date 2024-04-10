Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.42.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $613.67. 938,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,847. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The firm has a market cap of $265.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

