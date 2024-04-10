Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.

NML opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

