Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NML opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $7.49.
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
