Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 30th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
NRO stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
