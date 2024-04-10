New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.54

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 1428170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get New Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NGD

New Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.54.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of C$271.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1355088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.