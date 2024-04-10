New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.86

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 453771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 5.7 %

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 98,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 188,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 75,396 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

