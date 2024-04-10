NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 2.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 13,299,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 56,691,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,959,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,194,000 after buying an additional 1,600,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.