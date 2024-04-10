Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.54.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

